National Pan-African motor industry needs rules of origin, say experts Around the world, countries want to know the precise — and certified — source of every part of a vehicle, seminar is told

Agreement on “rules of origin” — verifiable criteria to determine which country a product comes from — will make or break plans to create a pan-African motor industry, former trade and industry minister Alec Erwin has said.

Rules were the “building blocks” of any industrialisation strategy. Without them, Africa could not be included in global manufacturing pacts, he said at a seminar last week. ..