Pan-African motor industry needs rules of origin, say experts
Around the world, countries want to know the precise — and certified — source of every part of a vehicle, seminar is told
21 June 2021 - 14:04
Agreement on “rules of origin” — verifiable criteria to determine which country a product comes from — will make or break plans to create a pan-African motor industry, former trade and industry minister Alec Erwin has said.
Rules were the “building blocks” of any industrialisation strategy. Without them, Africa could not be included in global manufacturing pacts, he said at a seminar last week. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now