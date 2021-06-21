‘False sense’ Gauteng Covid-19 infections are normalising, David Makhura says
‘Our restaurants are packed, are shops are full. People are walking around as if the situation is normal’
21 June 2021 - 16:11
Gauteng’s public and private healthcare institutions are under “tremendous pressure” as they battle an unrelenting Covid-19 third wave, spurring the province to seek help from the national government as it tries to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Premier David Makhura said his administration would not spare a cent to make sure more beds were made available to coronavirus patients...
