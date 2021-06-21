COMPANY LIABILITY
Danger lurks for companies in anti-discrimination bill, IRR warns
Definition of discrimination is expanded significantly
21 June 2021 - 05:08
Proposed amendments to an act intended to promote equality and prevent discrimination could have a significantly detrimental effect on companies, the conservative liberal lobby group the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says.
The Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill has a deadline of June 30 for written submissions. It proposes extending the scope of the prohibition of unfair discrimination and introducing joint and several liability for a company where this is committed by a worker, employee or agent. The intention is to make a case of discrimination easier to prove...
