Stones found in KwaZulu-Natal are quartz, not diamonds
20 June 2021 - 20:32
A team of experts from the Council for Geoscience in partnership with other role players will undertake an investigation to establish if the village of KwaHlathi in KwaZulu-Natal has other potential resources, after a scientific analysis of stones found in the area determined that they were not diamonds.
Last week’s discovery of the stones triggered a so-called diamond rush in the poverty-stricken village as local residents in particular descended on the site, prompting an investigation led by an intergovernmental team in conjunction with mining experts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now