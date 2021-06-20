National Stones found in KwaZulu-Natal are quartz, not diamonds BL PREMIUM

A team of experts from the Council for Geoscience in partnership with other role players will undertake an investigation to establish if the village of KwaHlathi in KwaZulu-Natal has other potential resources, after a scientific analysis of stones found in the area determined that they were not diamonds.

Last week’s discovery of the stones triggered a so-called diamond rush in the poverty-stricken village as local residents in particular descended on the site, prompting an investigation led by an intergovernmental team in conjunction with mining experts...