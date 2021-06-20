National SAPS’s misconduct bill for five months totals more than R140m Courts order the police to pay R141.5m for wrongful conduct, Bheki Cele tells National Council of Provinces BL PREMIUM

The SA Police Service (SAPS) was ordered by the courts to pay R141.5m for wrongful police conduct in the first five months of this year, police minister Bheki Cele disclosed in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Friday, adding that wrongful conduct by SAPS members was a matter of “grave concern”.

In addition, during this period out-of-court settlements amounting to R9.4m on claims of R36.5m were paid out, the minister said in reply to a question by Xolani Ngwezi, an IFP member of the National Council of Provinces. ..