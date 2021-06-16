Joburg Water blames load-shedding for supply interruptions as taps flow again
Recent water outages in the City of Johannesburg affected residential areas and hospitals
16 June 2021 - 17:26
Johannesburg Water, which supplies 1.6-billion litres of drinkable water a day procured from bulk supplier Rand Water, says it is building sufficient storage capacity amid claims that the water utility is battling a management crisis.
This follows recent water outages in the City of Johannesburg that affected institutions such as the Charlotte Maxeke and Rahima Moosa hospitals...
