David Mabuza denies any donation from Eskom or its suppliers to his foundation
16 June 2021 - 16:46
Deputy President David Mabuza has rubbished claims that a foundation registered in his name received millions of rand from Eskom or any of the power utility’s service providers such as General Electric (GE) when he was Mpumalanga premier.
Dodgy tenders totalling billions of rand awarded by Eskom over the past decade have been under scrutiny in recent months amid reports of corruption and overpayments. The technically bankrupt and debt-laden power utility, which is struggling to keep the lights on, is seen widely as the biggest risk to the economy...
