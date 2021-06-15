WATCH: President addresses the nation on Covid-19 measures
15 June 2021 - 20:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the cabinet earlier in the day.
While the NCCC considered stricter regulations, the president will announce the cabinet’s decision on stricter lockdown measures amid a spike in new infections.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.