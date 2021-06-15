National

WATCH: President addresses the nation on Covid-19 measures

15 June 2021 - 20:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the cabinet earlier in the day. 

While the NCCC considered stricter regulations, the president will announce the cabinet’s decision on stricter lockdown measures amid a spike in new infections.

