CCMA confirms Refiloe Mokoena’s dismissal for irregular VAT refunds to Guptas
Ex-Sars chief legal officer also breached legislation by enabling information on taxpayers to be shared
15 June 2021 - 19:46
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has deemed the dismissal of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) chief legal officer Refiloe Mokoena to be fair.
Mokoena was fired after being found guilty of misconduct when “she actively facilitated VAT refunds to the value of R150m without having reasonable cause to do so”, Sars said in a statement late on Tuesday...
