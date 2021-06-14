National Agricultural sector buoyed by optimism despite land expropriation debate concerns The Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index reached a record high in the second quarter of this year BL PREMIUM

Despite policy uncertainty about land reform, SA's agricultural sector is enjoying its greatest surge in optimism and agribusiness confidence in two decades.

Favourable weather conditions and higher commodity prices have boosted farmers' incomes and sentiment. This is set to lift production and increase prospects of a bumper year, as yields rise and demand accelerates in one of the leading sectors of SA’s economy, which contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for close to 900,000 jobs...