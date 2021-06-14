Agricultural sector buoyed by optimism despite land expropriation debate concerns
The Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index reached a record high in the second quarter of this year
14 June 2021 - 19:07
Despite policy uncertainty about land reform, SA's agricultural sector is enjoying its greatest surge in optimism and agribusiness confidence in two decades.
Favourable weather conditions and higher commodity prices have boosted farmers' incomes and sentiment. This is set to lift production and increase prospects of a bumper year, as yields rise and demand accelerates in one of the leading sectors of SA’s economy, which contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for close to 900,000 jobs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now