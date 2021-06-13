National Cyril Ramaphosa says output of vaccines to be ramped up after loss of millions to contamination Replacements needed after FDA ordered destruction of millions of doses due to contamination at J&J Baltimore plant BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to assure South Africans about the country’s Covid-19 immunisation drive, saying output will be ramped up this week to try to make up for millions of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shots that have to be thrown out due to contamination.

Ramaphosa’s comments came hours after the medicines regulator, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), rejected 2-million doses that were in storage in the country and manufactured at a US production site that makes vaccine ingredients used byJ&J contractors...