Cyril Ramaphosa says output of vaccines to be ramped up after loss of millions to contamination
Replacements needed after FDA ordered destruction of millions of doses due to contamination at J&J Baltimore plant
13 June 2021 - 22:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to assure South Africans about the country’s Covid-19 immunisation drive, saying output will be ramped up this week to try to make up for millions of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shots that have to be thrown out due to contamination.
Ramaphosa’s comments came hours after the medicines regulator, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), rejected 2-million doses that were in storage in the country and manufactured at a US production site that makes vaccine ingredients used byJ&J contractors...
