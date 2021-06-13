Cyril Ramaphosa applauds G7 commitments on vaccines

This was yet another blow for the country's vaccination programme which will incur further delays.

“I spoke to the CEO of Aspen earlier, he said they are going to start all over again, with another batch, they should be able to gear up their manufacturing capacity as you well know, we have all stored our vaccination's programme's hope on J&J because it’s a one-dose vaccine.”

Despite the sentiments, Ramaphosa said he received assurance that manufacturing of the vaccines would commence soon.

“The CEO of Aspen told me that by the middle of the week, they will have started manufacturing quite a number of vaccines which will be made available not only for SA, but also for the African continent.”

Ramaphosa on Saturday met with US President Joe Biden who indicated he would donate vaccines.

“In my discussion with Biden we did say to him, that we would like the doses that he is going to donate to be channelled to Africa and SA, and he agreed to do precisely that as soon as possible, so we should be able to get some doses to that end, we will be able to get doses also from Europe.”

He was confident that the country's rollout programme was going to “receive a great boost” once the mentioned vaccines arrived in SA.

TimesLIVE