WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and his panel talks about the news headlines from the past week

11 June 2021 - 15:29 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to attend the G7 Leader Summit on Friday, where he will be taking a message of hope about the prospects for SA and the global recovery.

Writing in his weekly open letter, Ramaphosa said that this was a message that not all South Africans are ready for. The problem is that Eskom’s main shareholder has kicked the debt can down the road for too long. The government’s preference instead is for putting a plaster on the ailing SOE, thinking it can still be an instrument of the development state when clearly it is not.

Ramaphosa said SA is making progress in resolving many of its challenges, from corruption to energy shortages to the obstacles that discourage investment. The pace of reform is picking up.

To review the week that was, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas Chief Investment Officer at Galileo Asset Managers; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University and Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

