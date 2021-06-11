National BREAKING NEWS: Gordhan confirms that 51% of SAA will be sold Harith General Partners and Global Airways make up Takatso Consortium, which has been selected as the preferred strategic equity partner for the airline BL PREMIUM

A group comprising Harith General Partners, an investor in African infrastructure and airports, and airline management firm Global Airways has been selected as the preferred strategic equity partner for SAA.

The deal with the Takatso Consortium comes six weeks after SAA, one of the most high-profile victims of state capture and corruption during the Jacob Zuma presidency, emerged from a 16-month-long business rescue. That process allowed it to leave behind its hefty financial baggage — employee costs and debt repayments — to allow turnaround specialists to slim it down, dress it up for an equity partner and wean it off government bailouts...