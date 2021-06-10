Former president files response
Jacob Zuma lays into Billy Downer and the NPA, insisting he must be acquitted
The former president wants the state prosecutor on the stand for pursuing an allegedly tainted, politically motivated and bigoted case against him
10 June 2021 - 13:55
Former president Jacob Zuma has responded to state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer in an affidavit on Wednesday, saying no court could trivialise constitutional rights (such as the right to a fair trial) and adopt an attitude of “the end justifies the means” when it comes to prosecutorial misconduct.
Zuma’s submission was served on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after 7pm on Wednesday in compliance with an order issued by judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg high court in May. Zuma wants to put Downer on the spot: he is motivating for oral evidence in relation to his plea for Downer's recusal in the arms deal corruption trial...
