Carol Paton Editor at large
National

BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa lifts generation threshold for companies to 100MW

Embedded generation is widely regarded as the quickest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid

10 June 2021 - 12:38 Carol Paton
Wind turbines are shown at the San Gorgonio Pass wind farm in Palm Springs, California, US. File photo: BLOOMBERG/BING GUAN
President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted the threshold for companies to produce their own electricity without a licence to 100MW, in a surprise announcement that will be much celebrated by business.

Embedded generation — when a company produces electricity for its own use or for use by others — is widely regarded as the quickest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid. Companies, mines and farms are believed to have 5,000MW in pent-up projects, which could be released if licensing requirements were lifted.

Eskom was on stage 3 load-shedding on Thursday, dropping 3,000MW of demand from the grid to avoid it being overloaded.

Eskom’s generation units nose-diving

SA has experienced loadshedding since 2008, but breakdowns are increasing with Eskom’s energy availability factor on an unrelenting declining trend
National
7 hours ago

Three simple steps to speed up the self-generation process

It should be possible to reduce the approval process to 30 days, unlocking much-needed private sector investment
Opinion
23 hours ago

Ambitious new emissions targets to change SA energy plan

Faster phasing out of coal power stations and higher emissions cuts targeted
National
7 hours ago
