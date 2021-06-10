BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa lifts generation threshold for companies to 100MW
Embedded generation is widely regarded as the quickest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid
10 June 2021 - 12:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted the threshold for companies to produce their own electricity without a licence to 100MW, in a surprise announcement that will be much celebrated by business.
Embedded generation — when a company produces electricity for its own use or for use by others — is widely regarded as the quickest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid. Companies, mines and farms are believed to have 5,000MW in pent-up projects, which could be released if licensing requirements were lifted.
Eskom was on stage 3 load-shedding on Thursday, dropping 3,000MW of demand from the grid to avoid it being overloaded.
