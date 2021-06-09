SA missing out on biofuels boom in Europe, says EU trade representative
09 June 2021 - 19:32
SA is sitting on a potential gold mine as the need for bioethanol, an alternative to petrol, grows across Europe, driven by the push to curb climate change, says an EU trade representative in the country.
The global bioethanol market was valued at just more than $53bn (R719.21-trillion) in 2018, and will amount to an estimated $77bn by 2022. Its growth is expected to explode as the drive towards cleaner energy accelerates globally...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now