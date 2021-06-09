National SA missing out on biofuels boom in Europe, says EU trade representative BL PREMIUM

SA is sitting on a potential gold mine as the need for bioethanol, an alternative to petrol, grows across Europe, driven by the push to curb climate change, says an EU trade representative in the country.

The global bioethanol market was valued at just more than $53bn (R719.21-trillion) in 2018, and will amount to an estimated $77bn by 2022. Its growth is expected to explode as the drive towards cleaner energy accelerates globally...