National

Load-shedding to resume on Wednesday morning and continue until Sunday night

Delays in returning generation units to service will require load-shedding from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Sunday

09 June 2021 - 07:18 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Power utility Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Sunday due to delays in returning generating units to service.

Delays were being experienced at the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations, with the utility also citing high demand due to cold temperatures.

Breakdowns currently total 13,752MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity, the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: De Ruyter’s hand freed to root out those R26 toilet rolls at Eskom

Eskom’s procurement department, which was headed by Tshitangano, was a train wreck of profligacy
Opinion
1 week ago

Moving to renewable energy will boost economic growth, Valli Moosa says

We are an energy-short country, says the deputy chair of the Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission
National
1 week ago

Energy office head hits back at claims of corruption in emergency power deal

DNG Energy’s bids failed on legal, technical and financial qualification grounds, says Bernard Magoro
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa says overhaul of BEE legislation is on ...
National
2.
Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over ...
National
3.
Gwede Mantashe denies family role in Karpowership ...
National
4.
Gupta family homes worth millions seized in ...
National
5.
Sources say Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Load-shedding halted on Friday due to Parliament, but to continue this weekend

National

Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over delayed restart

National

Eskom wage talks: shedding a pay load

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.