Load-shedding to resume on Wednesday morning and continue until Sunday night

Power utility Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Sunday due to delays in returning generating units to service.

Delays were being experienced at the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations, with the utility also citing high demand due to cold temperatures.

Breakdowns currently total 13,752MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity, the statement read.

