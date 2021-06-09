Load-shedding shifts to stage 3 on Thursday

Load-shedding will shift to stage 3 from 8.00am until 10pm on Thursday.

Eskom on Wednesday ramped up load-shedding to stage 4 and said stage 2 was scheduled to continue until Sunday night, with delays being experienced at the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

But, by late on Wednesday, the power utility said stage 3 will be needed on Thursday “in order to continue replenishing the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted. These reserves are required to respond to further emergencies to maintain the stability of the national grid.”

Stage 2 is expected to return on Friday, as announced.

The power utility said earlier that the move to stage 4 was due to additional breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha power station, together with high demand for electricity during the winter season.

On Wednesday night, Eskom said breakdowns now total 13,995MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity,” it said.