National

Load-shedding ramped up to stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon

Eskom says the move to stage 4 is to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves that have been depleted

09 June 2021 - 13:09 Karl Gernetzky and Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Load-shedding will be increased to stage 4 from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday.

Eskom earlier said stage 2 load-shedding was scheduled to continue until Sunday night, with delays being experienced at the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

The utility also citing high demand due to cold temperatures.

The move to stage 4 “is to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted. These reserves are required to respond to further emergencies to maintain the stability of the national grid,” said Eskom.

The power utility said the move to stage 4 was due to additional breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha power station, together with high demand for electricity during the winter season. At this stage, the enforced rolling power outages are expected to revert to stage 2 from Thursday. Breakdowns now total 15,087MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity.

Eskom said: “These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity.”

With Karl Gernetzky

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding to resume on Wednesday morning and continue until Sunday night

Delays in returning generation units to service will require load-shedding from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Sunday
National
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Positive GDP outcome an opportunity not to be squandered

The global outlook isn’t something that will hold  SA back, with key partners from the US and UK to mainland Europe said to be on the cusp of a ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over delayed restart

Eskom has appointed its chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien to oversee operations at the power station while the investigations continue
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa says overhaul of BEE legislation is on ...
National
2.
Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over ...
National
3.
Gwede Mantashe denies family role in Karpowership ...
National
4.
Gupta family homes worth millions seized in ...
National
5.
Sources say Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over delayed restart

National

Energy office head hits back at claims of corruption in emergency power deal

National

Eskom to implement load-shedding from Monday afternoon

National

Supply crunch may be a last hurrah for unpopular coal

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.