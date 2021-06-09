National IEC ready for local government polls as it awaits report over viability Elections are likely to be postponed should Moseneke find that the Covid-19 pandemic makes it unfeasible BL PREMIUM

Though the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is still awaiting the outcomes of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s report into the viability of the local government elections under the lockdowns, the body says it is technically ready for the polls.

The Moseneke report, which is expected to be finalised by July 21, will guide the IEC on whether to proceed with the municipal elections, says IEC chair Glen Mashinini...