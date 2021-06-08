SA has huge green hydrogen potential, says global study
SA is the 12th largest emitter in the world with close to 80% of electricity produced by coal and with several very large energy-intensive industrial companies
08 June 2021 - 19:03
SA has the potential to become an exporter of green hydrogen and cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 70% were it to take advantage of opportunities available in the hydrogen economy, due to abundant sun and wind.
This is the key finding of a report by global information consultancy IHS Markit, which published a study funded by German green energy think-tank Agora Energiewende on Wednesday...
