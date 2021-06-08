PIC chief Abel Sithole orders probe into poultry producer exec
Suspended Daybreak Farms acting CEO Kobus van Niekerk allegedly instructed staff to withhold procurement information from auditors
08 June 2021 - 17:34
Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Abel Sithole has ordered an investigation into suspended Daybreak Farms acting CEO Kobus van Niekerk, for allegedly instructing staff at the poultry producer to withhold crucial procurement information from auditors.
Prior to Van Niekerk’s tenure as acting CEO, he was the company’s CFO from 2018. He was suspended on May 20, just eight days after Sithole instructed the board of Daybreak to launch an investigation into the allegations of fraud levelled against him ...
