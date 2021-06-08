National

Denel says it will defend liquidation threat if necessary

08 June 2021 - 08:50 Karl Gernetzky
Picture:REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.
Picture:REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.

Embattled state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, which is struggling to pay staff salaries, says it will defend a liquidation bid from Saab Grintek Defence if necessary, but will seek to resolve the payment dispute amicably.

Saab Grintek Defence, which is majority owned by Sweden’s Saab group, had approached the high court in Pretoria arguing that Denel was insolvent. Media reports at the weekend indicated Saab has made R126m in claims relating to a contract for the production of fire-control computers for vehicles.

Denel said in a brief statement on Tuesday that it was engaged with Saab Grintek, and “if need be, will engage its legal advisers to defend this matter”.

Denel, one of the many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that have been embroiled in allegations of state capture, has been running at a loss for years, most recently reporting a loss of R1.9bn in the year to end-February.

It has struggled to implement a turnaround strategy that includes cutting R1bn in costs, selling noncore assets and seeking international partners.

It has also struggled to pay salaries, with the DA arguing that Denel should be put into business rescue.

The DA said in late May Denel’s decision to only pay its employees 20% of their May salaries was proof that it must be placed in business rescue as a matter of urgency.

“Bailouts and government guarantees will do nothing to turn the tide for Denel as it will not address the root of its challenges,” said DA MP Michele Clarke in a statement, adding that these included corruption and mismanagement.

“Only a credible business rescue process which is independent and overseen by credible business rescuers will turns things around at Denel,” Clarke said. /With Katharine Child

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Defence industry faces collapse, says Mapisa-Nqakula

Minister warns that without decisive action, SA could lose control over the defence force and state-owned related industrial base
National
2 weeks ago

Military expenditure foolish when social services are lacking

Investing in the defence sector yields far less benefits than spending on education and health
Opinion
1 month ago

Labour court clears Denel directors of contempt over unpaid salaries

The judge says the 14 executives did not deliberately act in bad faith when they failed to comply with an order to pay staff
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa says overhaul of BEE legislation is on ...
National
2.
Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over ...
National
3.
Gwede Mantashe denies family role in Karpowership ...
National
4.
Gupta family homes worth millions seized in ...
National
5.
Sources say Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Ill-equipped SA army in no position to confront regional crises

Opinion

CARTOON: SA defence industry neglect

Opinion

Cuba gets R1bn while local defence sector is in death spiral

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.