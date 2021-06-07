National Zweli Mkhize’s fate hangs in the balance as officials remain tight-lipped Health minister is expected to respond within days after appearing before the ANC’s integrity committee BL PREMIUM

As pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize over a R150m communications tender awarded to an obscure company run by his associates, those close to the embattled health minister remained tight-lipped on Monday amid growing speculation about his future.

Mkhize is due to give a full account within the next few days after the scandal came closer to him personally with a report in the Daily Maverick that the company, Digital Vibes, had bought a luxury car for his son. At the weekend, he asked to appear before the ANC’s integrity committee...