legal challenge in the works
JSC will oppose Casac’s bid to set aside interview process, and start over
JSC has undertaken to ‘do what is required in terms of the law’ on supplying a full record on deliberations
07 June 2021 - 18:25
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will oppose a bid to have its latest process to shortlist candidates for the Constitutional Court bench reviewed, declared invalid and set aside.
The JSC is entitled to advise the national government on any matters relating to the judiciary or administration of justice. It is also tasked with interviewing candidates for judicial posts and making recommendations for appointment to the bench, and dealing with complaints brought against judges...
