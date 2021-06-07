Exorbitant legal costs and fraud drain embattled RAF
The Road Accident Fund is the economy’s second biggest liability after Eskom as it battles a claims liability of about R330bn
07 June 2021 - 13:56
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the transformation journey that has seen the Road Accident Fund (RAF), the state-supported insurance fund compensating road accident victims, registering a R3.2bn surplus for the year ended March 31.
The RAF, which collects about R43bn a year through a levy on the fuel price, has operated on a financially unsustainable model for decades, and has been dogged by allegations of corruption, malfeasance and fraud, which had affected its ability to settle claims...
