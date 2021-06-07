‘Accounting treatment’ results in RAF slashing its claims liability by more than R300bn
Fikile Mbalula says adjustment to ballooning claims liability was reviewed by an auditing firm
07 June 2021 - 13:56
UPDATED 07 June 2021 - 20:57
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday the Road Accident Fund (RAF) had slashed its ballooning claims liability as a result of an “accounting treatment” that he said had been reviewed by an auditing firm.
The minister said the RAF, the state-supported insurance fund compensating road accident victims, had adopted a “more appropriate accounting treatment for social benefits, in line with its mandate, than the insurance contracts previously employed”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now