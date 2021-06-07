National ‘Accounting treatment’ results in RAF slashing its claims liability by more than R300bn Fikile Mbalula says adjustment to ballooning claims liability was reviewed by an auditing firm BL PREMIUM

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday the Road Accident Fund (RAF) had slashed its ballooning claims liability as a result of an “accounting treatment” that he said had been reviewed by an auditing firm.

The minister said the RAF, the state-supported insurance fund compensating road accident victims, had adopted a “more appropriate accounting treatment for social benefits, in line with its mandate, than the insurance contracts previously employed”...