‘Accounting treatment’ results in RAF slashing its claims liability by more than R300bn

Fikile Mbalula says adjustment to ballooning claims liability was reviewed by an auditing firm

07 June 2021 - 13:56 Luyolo Mkentane
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday the Road Accident Fund (RAF) had slashed its ballooning claims liability as a result of an “accounting treatment” that he said had been reviewed by an auditing firm.

The minister said the RAF, the state-supported insurance fund compensating road accident victims, had adopted a “more appropriate accounting treatment for social benefits, in line with its mandate, than the insurance contracts previously employed”...

