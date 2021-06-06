Mogoeng lambasted over JSC interviews
Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo insists chief justice bears ultimate responsibility to control the conduct of meetings and interviews
06 June 2021 - 19:52
The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is under fire over its vetting process for top judges. A civil society organisation has panned the chair and wants the process to start over — a move that could stall Constitutional Court hires for months.
The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) launched its challenge against the JSC on Thursday in the South Gauteng high court...
