Ramaphosa says overhaul of BEE legislation is on the cards
The president said BEE legislation which has been criticised for being ineffective should be reviewed to allow for economic transformation
04 June 2021 - 23:10
The country’s BEE legislation as well as its broad-based economic empowerment strategy will be reviewed to ensure that the intended beneficiaries are not left out of the country’s economy, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“There needs to be demonstrable linkages between our policies and tangible economic transformation,” he said on Friday during a gala dinner celebrating black business lobby group, the Black Management Forum’s 45 years of existence...
