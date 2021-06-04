National Ad hoc committee on expropriation has new deadline of end-August The previous deadline was end-May, but the committee has not concluded its work BL PREMIUM

The deadline for the ad hoc committee established to introduce an amendment to section 25 of the constitution to make the expropriation of land without compensation explicit has been extended to end-August.

The land debate is a political hot potato in SA and Friday’s extension could result in a lot of policy uncertainty, cited by many investors as the reason for holding back on investment in the country...