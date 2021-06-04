Ad hoc committee on expropriation has new deadline of end-August
The previous deadline was end-May, but the committee has not concluded its work
04 June 2021 - 14:40
The deadline for the ad hoc committee established to introduce an amendment to section 25 of the constitution to make the expropriation of land without compensation explicit has been extended to end-August.
The land debate is a political hot potato in SA and Friday’s extension could result in a lot of policy uncertainty, cited by many investors as the reason for holding back on investment in the country...
