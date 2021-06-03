SAA unions want subsidiaries to go it alone
03 June 2021 - 21:25
Workers at SAA subsidiaries have called for the flattening of the airline group structure, saying the business rescue programme left the various units under it in the cold.
The seven unions are scheduled to meet the boards of the three subsidiaries, Mango, SAA Technical (SAAT) and Airchef, where they will propose the flattening of the group structure as they believe they can survive on their own...
