National Ramaphosa says legal battles over spectrum a threat to economic growth President says speedy resolution is vital to boosting growth and attracting investment

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called for the spectrum allocation process to be finalised without delay amid court battles that threaten to hamper efforts to grow the economy.

“We would like to see the spectrum allocation finalised without delay,” Ramaphosa said in his response to the presidency budget debate. “I appeal to all stakeholders to speedily resolve the litigation as soon as possible to enable the licensing process to be concluded for the benefit of all South Africans.”..