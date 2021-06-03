Ramaphosa ‘actively working’ for energy solution
President says he is ‘actively involved’ in resolving impasse over licensing self-generation above 10MW
03 June 2021 - 23:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is “actively involved” in resolving the impasse between industry and the department of energy over the 10MW cap that has been set for firms that wish to generate their own energy.
He also wants telecoms firms to settle their legal battles with the government regulator to enable the auction of broadband spectrum to proceed...
