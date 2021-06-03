National Net closes on the Guptas as NPA asks Interpol to help with arrests BL PREMIUM

The net is closing on the Gupta family with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) calling on the world’s biggest police organisation, Interpol, to arrest two brothers, their wives and four business associates.

Three Gupta brothers — Ajay, Atul and Rajesh — are friends of former president Jacob Zuma and business associates of his son Duduzane. The family scored from tenders with the government and state-owned utilities, making billions of rand leveraging their political connections. They fled SA in 2018...