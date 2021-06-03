National Environment 1 Khanyisa power station 0 Court ruling is the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for the independent coal-fired power station BL PREMIUM

A court ruling to invalidate environmental approvals for the Khanyisa power station has dealt a deadly blow to the proposed project.

In a ruling handed down by the high court in Pretoria on Thursday, it was declared that environmental approval for the planned 600MW Khanyisa coal-fired power station has expired...