Court ruling is ‘final nail in coffin’ for Khanyisa coal project
The proposed project, and others like it, have faced fierce scrutiny and opposition
03 June 2021 - 12:10
A court ruling to invalidate environmental approvals for the Khanyisa Coal Power Station has dealt a deadly blow to the proposed project.
In a ruling handed down by the Pretoria high court on Thursday, it was declared that environmental approval for the planned 600MW Khanyisa coal-fired power station has expired...
