National Court ruling is ‘final nail in coffin’ for Khanyisa coal project The proposed project, and others like it, have faced fierce scrutiny and opposition BL PREMIUM

A court ruling to invalidate environmental approvals for the Khanyisa Coal Power Station has dealt a deadly blow to the proposed project.

In a ruling handed down by the Pretoria high court on Thursday, it was declared that environmental approval for the planned 600MW Khanyisa coal-fired power station has expired...