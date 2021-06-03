Casac takes JSC to court over ‘political’ interview process for judges
03 June 2021 - 21:31
The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) is taking the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to court over its recent interview process for the country’s top judges.
On Thursday, Casac launched a high court application against the JSC after what it called a contentious interview process to shortlist five candidates for the Constitutional Court bench...
