National Ramaphosa concedes claims against Mkhize are serious President calls allegations against health minister 'serious and disturbing'

In his most substantive comments on the tender scandal engulfing health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has led the country’s Covid-19 response and is among the most high-profile cabinet members, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the allegations as “disturbing” and called for a speedy investigation.

“These are serious and disturbing allegations,” Ramaphosa said in his presidential budget vote on Wednesday. It is essential investigations are “finalised without delay and that the due legal process is followed”...