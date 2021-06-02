Racism claims against André de Ruyter of no substance, Ishmael Semenya rules
Semenya said he could also find no substantiation of poor governance on the part of De Ruyter or Eskom
02 June 2021 - 15:33
An independent inquiry into allegations of racism by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has found no evidence that he conducted himself in a manner that amounts to racism.
The inquiry, headed by advocate Ishmael Semenya, was established by the Eskom board after a senior employee wrote to board chair Malegapuru Makgoba and to President Cyril Ramaphosa alleging that De Ruyter’s conduct was racist. Solly Tshitangano, Eskom’s then head of procurement, alleged that De Ruyter favoured white appointees and treated white-owned companies differently to black-owned ones...
