Land Bank suffers further loss as default status takes toll
The state-owned bank defaulted on its debt obligations in 2020 and that affected its financial performance in 2020/2021
02 June 2021 - 15:56
The embattled state-owned lender to commercial and emerging farmers which defaulted on its loan obligations in 2020 is projecting an unaudited loss of nearly R1bn for the 2020/21 financial year.
The previous year it made a R2.8bn loss...
