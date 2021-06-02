Energy office head hits back at claims of corruption in emergency power deal
DNG Energy’s bids failed on legal, technical and financial qualification grounds, says head of the energy department’s Independent Power Producer Office
02 June 2021 - 20:31
The disgruntled bidder in the government’s emergency power procurement, which has alleged corruption in the bidding process, was disqualified from the tender on numerous grounds, including basic requirements, such as the absence of land use rights and gas supply issues, the department of energy has revealed in court papers.
DNG Energy, which had proposed three projects which generated energy using LNG from land-based power plants, has gone to court to stop the procurement process and wants to be appointed instead of majority Turkish-owned company Karpowership SA...
