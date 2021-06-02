Billy Downer argues Jacob Zuma’s recusal plea against him is faulty
State prosecutor Billy Downer hits back at Jacob Zuma’s bid to have him recused from the politically charged arms deal corruption trial
02 June 2021 - 19:32
UPDATED 02 June 2021 - 20:41
State prosecutor Billy Downer says Jacob Zuma is using the wrong legal mechanism to stop him from prosecuting the former president.
When Zuma’s trial was meant to start in mid-May, the former president added a last-minute special plea for Downer’s recusal, saying he lacked independence...
