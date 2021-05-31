Eskom to implement load-shedding from Monday afternoon

Eskom said it would implement load-shedding from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning due to high demand and breakdowns of generation units.

The power cuts will be from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday, with the possibility that they could be extended, the utility said.

Eskom said the rolling blackouts were due to a cold front setting in earlier than expected as well as a high number of breakdowns at its generation units.

“Breakdowns currently total 14,560MW of capacity while another 2,300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening, which would help ease the strain,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom said the return of some units would not be sufficient to eliminate the high probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week.

With TimesLIVE

Reuters