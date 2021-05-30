National

WATCH: Ramaphosa updates the nation on Covid-19 developments

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic

30 May 2021 - 18:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, May 30 2021. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, May 30 2021. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on what the cabinet has described as an imminent Covid-19 third wave.

The government is said to be considering stricter lockdown measures, including an earlier curfew and further limits on gatherings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa urges diligence as he tightens Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Investigators find wasteful expenditure of R37m ...
National / Health
3.
Africa needs more than money in fight against ...
National / Health
4.
WATCH: Ramaphosa updates the nation on Covid-19 ...
National
5.
Funding for SAA subsidiaries is legal, says the ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.