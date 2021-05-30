WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa updates the nation on Covid-19 developments
President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic
30 May 2021 - 18:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on what the cabinet has described as an imminent Covid-19 third wave.
The government is said to be considering stricter lockdown measures, including an earlier curfew and further limits on gatherings.
