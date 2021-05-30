National PROFILE: Poultry plans, land crises all in a day’s work for Thoko Didiza Despite several stints in the agriculture department, minister says the sector is still riddled with complex issues BL PREMIUM

Dealing with the country’s land debate and agricultural revitalisation gives minister Thoko Didiza a sense of déjà vu. After all she was the country’s deputy minister of agriculture in Nelson Mandela’s 1994 cabinet. She went on to become agriculture and land affairs minister under Thabo Mbeki — as the youngest minister — before slipping off the political radar under former president Jacob Zuma.

Now she has been back steering the land debate and agricultural performance under President Cyril Ramaphosa...