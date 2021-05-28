WATCH: The week in review

National

SA’s vaccine rollout continues to be plagued by poor administration and execution.

Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the national health department, argues it’s not so simple. And that is the point. It really should be.

This in a week where US President Joe Biden ordered the US intelligence community to “redouble its efforts” to determine how the pandemic started, including probing whether the pathogen emerged from a lab accident in the Chinese city of Wuhan, fueling conspiracies in certain quarters that question much of the established science — as we look to be considering lockdowns again.

The Treasury has also introduced a discussion paper on zero-based budgeting this week, while S&P provided its latest assessment, and energy policy remains as contested as ever as we look to provide the foundations for growth, mired in political and regulatory constraints.

To put this into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

