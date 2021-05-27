Former president liable for millions in fees
Zuma to pay back millions after ‘defective’ costs appeal hits a wall
Former president failed to file papers in the only remaining court that could have set aside a punitive costs order against him
27 May 2021 - 13:06
After fighting a 2018 personal costs order worth millions all the way to the country’s apex court, former president Jacob Zuma had his challenge scrapped in minutes, making him liable for legal fees worth about R10m.
Nine Constitutional Court justices heard how Zuma’s challenge was “defective” and he failed to follow the court’s instructions, including filing papers with his argument against a punitive high court order affirmed in the appeals court...
