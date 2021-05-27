National Western Cape tourism sees glimmer of hope, but third wave looms Acsa data reveals Cape Town International saw a 65% recovery over Easter compared to 2020 BL PREMIUM

The tourism sector in the Western Cape, which was a mainstay of the provincial economy before Covid-19 struck, is on the path to recovery, driven by an increase in domestic travel.

The Western Cape is one of SA’s economic powerhouses contributing about 15% to SA’s GDP, while Gauteng contributes just more than a third...